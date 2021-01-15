The Brenham Cubs soccer team defeated Madisonville, 3-0, in its first game of the Brenham Invitational on Thursday here at Cub Stadium.

The Cubs fielded a rather unusual team ahead of the tournament, as seven players — including five starters — were in quarantine for COVID-19 reasons.

