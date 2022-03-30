A pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night between the Brenham High School baseball team and Magnolia High ended in a 1-0 win for the Cubs in Magnolia.
Both teams had four hits as Brenham (13-8-1, 5-3 District 19-5A) scored the lone run in the top of the fifth inning. Hayden Hupe hit a single and reached third base on Gunner Gee’s fly ball. Hupe then scored on a steal of home.
