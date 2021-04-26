Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (left) sprints in the 4x100 meter relay during the Blue Bell Relays on March 11 here at Cub Stadium. Brenham took first in the relay which also included Keanu Jones, Javon Dixon and Amir Johnson.
Brenham’s Keanu Jones (left) takes the baton from Eric Hemphill during the 4x100-meter relay at the District 19-5A finals here on April 1 here at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press file
Brenham’s Amir Johnson (right) hands the baton to Savion Ragston in the 4x200 meter relay during the Blue Bell Relays on March here at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Brenham’s Keanu Jones (center) competes in the 100-meter dash at the Blue Bell Relays on March 11 at Cub Stadium.
