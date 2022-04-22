Brenham High Schools track and field teams competed at the area championship on Wednesday and Thursday in Katy as the Cubs advanced to regionals in two events.
Senior Eric Hemphill won the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.19 seconds to qualify. Brenham’s 4x400 relay team also advanced after earning first place (3:20.34) with runners La’Tre Bonner, Savion Ragston, Amir Johnson and Saif Mohammad.
