Lukas DeCavitch’s life has transformed into a series of nostalgic memories and nervous moments.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic sent Texas students into an unofficial quarantine last month, the Burton High School senior baseball player has spent as much time missing his friends and the field as he has worrying about the safety of his family.
“Honestly, I don’t know how exactly to take it all in right now,” the 18-year-old Northern Illinois native said. “Everything is scary right now.”
DeCavitch moved to Burton in February of his seventh-grade year, making the trip with his parents, Joe and Deanna DeCavitch. The family later welcomed Lukas’ sister, Lennix, into the fold in 2017, and now the quartet is doing its best to stay safe.
Lukas’s father, a welder and fitter for Valmont in Brenham, has continued working full-time to support his family, but has done so under personal risk. Joe battles rheumatoid arthritis, as well as a compromised immune system, and exposure to COVID-19 could put his life in jeopardy.
Lukas said Valmont has taken some steps to keep his dad safe, which include late arrival and early departure to avoid contact with other company employees. He’s also been given a personal workspace and tools, but he and his mother are afraid that may not be enough.
“My mom is terrified,” Lukas said. “She hates seeing him leave every day. She doesn’t know if he’s going to get it, and if he does it’s a death sentence.
“I don’t want all of this to be a reason I don’t have a dad anymore. I know that’s morbid, but it’s scary.”
Needless to say, outside of work, Lukas and Deanna have kept Joe’s daily schedule limited.
“We never leave our house … maybe once a week,” Lukas said. “My dad is not allowed to go anywhere but work.
“And when we do leave, we go straight to the grocery store. We get what we need on our checklist, and if it’s not there, oh well. Maybe we’ll get it some other time.”
Lukas’ new way of life is a far cry from where he stood just one month ago.
After Burton’s baseball season was indefinitely suspended in mid-March, Lukas, a starting outfield for the Panthers, and several of his teammates continued off-campus team activities on their own time. At that point, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was still fine-tuning its COVID-19 prevention guidelines, which include limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
Lukas and several of his teammates downplayed the severity of coronavirus, which had yet to make it’s way to Washington County, and voiced their hope for the return of baseball.
In hindsight, Lukas says the Panthers may have been somewhat misguided.
“I do see that now, and how some people could’ve gotten mad at us for doing that,” he said. “Especially seeing how bad it’s gotten. We had some poor judgement. But man, we just want to get back out there. This is my last year to play baseball, and I’m just heartbroken that I don’t get to play. We all are.”
Unfortunately, reality is starting to set in for Burton and Brenham’s spring sports athletes
Although the University Interscholastic League (UIL), Texas high school sports governing body, has mulled over early May as a possible restart date, U.S. health experts aren’t sharing that optimism.
Lukas is slowly coming to terms with that possibility.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said. “This pandemic could go until the summer – or even longer – if people don’t take the necessary precautions.
“And really, it’s for the betterment of everybody that we don’t play.”
And now that his baseball season is all but over, Lukas is steadily shifting his focus to the future, one he’s concerned may be at risk.
Lukas has been accepted into Texas A&M University’s engineering academy, and is slated to take his initial classes at Blinn before transferring to A&M’s College Station campus for his sophomore year. Though he’s hopeful COVID-19 will be on a downslide by the fall, he’s keeping his fingers crossed.
“I don’t want my college life to be pushed back a year or two because of something we could honestly prevent if we just take the necessary precautions,” he said. “We can all work to slow this thing down, and that’s what we have to do.”
While the future is impossible to predict, Lukas said he’s taking one lesson with him as he approaches the next chapter of his life.
“Don’t take things for granted; it’s honestly such a sappy thing to say, but having everything taken away this senior year … everybody looks forward to senior year; you’re the kings of the school,” he said. “We’re missing our senior trip, prom, senior skip day; well, this has been the longest senior skip day ever, and I just want to go back to school.”
With some extra time on his hands, Lukas spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, baseball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of baseball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I first started playing baseball when I was about six or seven years old. I only got the chance to play for 2 years until I started again in high school. I don’t think I truly started to love the game until I saw my favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, win the World Series back in 2016. I started to play for my high school team the same year.
How has the game of baseball/playing for Brenham/Burton sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
Burton Baseball has shaped my life in numerous ways, and I believe I am where I am because of it. Looking back, the lessons I learned in the game are way more valuable than anything in the classroom. It has taught me fundamentals of life like hard work and dedication, and I’ll never forget it.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment in my sports career has to be our game against Iola in 2019, where even though I didn’t get to hit a home run to win the game, I played the supportive role, and an essential one. I was hit four times in three at-bats (three times at the plate and once on the basepaths), before scoring the last run of the game to clinch our spot in the playoffs.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
Its honestly heartbreaking because all I’ve looked forward to this year is that Senior Night baseball game and being under the lights knowing everyone is watching us do what we love. Now, as it stands, I don’t think I’ll ever get the chance to play again, and I’ll never get to live through what people consider the best time of high school.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
At first we weren’t as concerned and thought it would pass but we have soon come to realize that it is very serious and anyone can be affected by it. Right now my family has to take every precaution we can and avoid leaving our house all together because my dad has a corrupt immune system which would render him defenseless against the virus.
What are you missing most right now?
The number one thing I’m missing most is my friends. For the last four years we’ve spent so much time together during school, and even afterward, that it feels like I’m living without family members in my life. It’s hard going from seeing them every day to not knowing when you’ll get to hang out again.
