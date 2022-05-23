Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Brenham White’s receiver Bralyn Ragston (11) watches the ball while Brenham Green’s Quin Jones (11) defends him during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium. Ragston made the catch for a first down.
Brenham head football coach Danny Youngs directs his players during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium. Youngs was hired in February after former coach Eliot Allen left for a Director of Athletics role at Bastrop ISD.
Trenton Gilbert (23) rushes up the field during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Quarterback Juan Mata (7) looks towards his wide receivers during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Brenham White’s linebacker Landon Shipley (17) puts the hit on Brenham Green’s quarterback Rhett Faske (8) during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Brenham Green’s running back Josh Scott (34) runs into Brenham White’s defensive player Daniel Krueger (9) during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Brenham Green’s receiver JT Moore (17) hauls in a catch at the sideline against two Brenham White defenders during the Brenham Cub Green and White Spring Game Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Fans of high-scoring football games with lots of touchdown passes were disappointed with Saturday morning’s Green-White spring football game.
But fans who enjoy hard-hitting, defensive battles were in for a treat. Brenham’s first intrasquad football game of the Danny Youngs era featured a scoreless tie after a pair of 15-minute quarters at Cub Stadium.
