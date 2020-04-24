The text message was like a dagger.
“You guys have to turn in your uniforms … I’m going to miss you seniors.”
Brenham High School head golf coach Earl Hathaway kept his goodbye message short, but it lingered with Wesley Neuendorff.
The Brenham senior, a member of the Cub varsity golf team for the past three seasons, is still trying to make sense of it all.
“The shutdown came in mid-March just before our district tournament, and I stayed hopeful that we’d get to play again,” the 18-year-old told The Banner-Press. “I was spending a lot of time at the (Brenham) Country Club practicing and staying ready. I was going to be prepared for a restart at the end of May.”
Instead, on April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced school campuses across Texas would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and the University Interscholastic League moved quickly in canceling what was left of spring sports schedules.
Hathaway’s team-wide text soon followed.
“That’s when it became real for me, and all of us,” Neuendorff added. “I think we were all holding onto this idea that we’d play again, and then it was just over. That’s not how we wanted to go out.
“And man, we had a team … we could’ve easily moved on to regionals as a team. That makes it harder. We can’t show what we were because we can’t go out and prove it. We can’t go out and show what we’re made of.”
Neuendorff was clinging to the idea that the outdoor and isolated nature of his sport might deem golf quarantine-free, but he later admitted that was wishful thinking.
“I was kind of holding out hope more than anything,” he said. “I mean, golf is outdoors; we’re not real close when we’re out there playing. We’re never even really out there playing together.
“But I knew that once everyone else started shutting down, we were next. And that’s exactly what happened.”
While he ponders whether or not to try out for the Blinn College golf team when he enrolls with the institution late this year, Neuendorff is learning a lesson in irony.
Once a youth baseball player who found himself on a Washington County All-Stars roster, Neuendforff said he gave up his days on the diamond in exchange for a more relaxed life on the links.
“You’re on a team, but you play as an individual and you only have to worry about yourself out on the course,” he said. “It’s all about you. You don’t have to worry about anybody but you. If you mess up, it’s your fault. You have to rely on yourself. You can’t get angry with anybody but yourself, and it’s that type of accountability that I like.”
But as much as he enjoys the isolation on fairways, he’s realizing there’s far less joy in a life away from his friends off the course.
“Less socialization was definitely the big thing that kind of hit me,” he said. “I have a nice circle of friends, and I miss them. You see them every day. You go to class with them and you have lunch with them. Now all we really have is Snapchat and phone calls, but that’s not the same”
In the absence of camaraderie, Neuendorff has buried himself in his studies.
With plans to transfer to Texas A&M University sometime in the next two years, homework has become a morning ritual, and an unlikely source of person-to-person contact.
“I don’t get to see any of my teachers anymore, either, and that’s also tough,” Neuendorff added. “But during the week we get to do Zoom meetings (Zoom is a video chat service) and go over assignments and get instruction. That helps.”
And still, there’s something missing for the teenager.
“There’s definitely some frustration … it’s like, I’m not going to be able to walk through the high school halls for a long time; maybe ever again,” he said. “I won’t get to see my teachers for the last time.
“I may night see any of my fellow seniors again. We’re going to move onto college and move on with our lives and who knows what happens with that. It’s a harsh reality.”
While Neundorff began wrestling with a bleak future in real time, he cracked a smile when thinking about a recent announcement from his high school principal, Joe Chandler.
On Monday, Chandler sent out a video via Twitter address to Brenham’s senior class. In it, Chandler proposed tentative dates for a live graduation, as well as prom. Everything is fluid as of now, but it gives Neuendorff a renewed sense of hope.
“Graduation is the biggest thing for me, and I think a lot of us,” he said. “Walking across the stage … everyone wants to do that. You want to walk across that stage and accept your diploma and feel proud about yourself for how far you’ve come along. If we get to do that, that’ll be an OK end to my senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.