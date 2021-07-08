Samuel Statmeister (right) breaks a board that Daniel McCracken, head Eclipse Tae Kwon-Do instructor, holds during the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park Finke Pavilion.
Samuel Statmeister (right) breaks a board that Daniel McCracken, head Eclipse Tae Kwon-Do instructor, holds during the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park Finke Pavilion.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Lucas Nguyen, a student at Eclipse Tae Kwon-Do, performs a solo yellow stripe pattern during the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park Finke Pavilion.
The Nancy Carol Memorial Library continued its 2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading program by hosting Brenham’s local martial arts school Eclipse Tae Kwon-Do on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park Finke Pavilion.
Daniel McCracken, the head instructor at Eclipse, along with several students presented several demonstrations to teach the numerous children in attendance about Tae Kwon-Do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.