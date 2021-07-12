Brenham High School softball players Kramer Eschete and Della Jasinski were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Class 5A Softball Team for the 2021 season. Eschete was selected to the first-team outfield and Jasinski received honorable mention as a pitcher.
Eschete recently graduated after finishing her final season with a .585 batting average, 52 runs and 24 RBI on 62 hits. She will being playing at the University of Louisiana-Laffayette in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.