Ethan Weatherby knows a thing or two about loss.
So when the Brenham High School senior catcher was hit with a premature end to his final prep baseball season, Weatherby says he was well-equipped for the blow.
“Losing baseball definitely doesn’t seem as big now as it would have seven years ago,” the 18-year-old told The Banner-Press. “It still hurts, don’t get me wrong, but I definitely think I’m handling it better now than I would have before.”
The “before” Weatherby was referring to is July 22, 2013.
On that day, the then- 11-year-old Weatherby was competing in a state tournament with the Washington County All-Stars baseball team. As he and his teammates vied for a state title, his mother, Malet Weatherby, succumbed to brain cancer.
“First she had ovarian cancer, and she battled for five years,” Weatherby said. “She was cancer-free for about six months to a year. But then the cancer came back and went to her brain. The doctors presented radiation as a possible treatment, but told her that if it didn’t work, she wouldn’t have much longer to live.”
Weatherby’s father and grandparents would fill the hole in his life left by his mother, and Weatherby continued to thrive on the baseball field.
He would ultimately become a three-year varsity Cub, where he showed off his impressive plate blocking ability and strong arm. But by the end of his sophomore campaign, overuse of his throwing arm resulted in a damaged Ulnar collateral ligament. Unable to utilize his greatest asset, Weatherby was forced to have partial Tommy John surgery in November 2018 to repair his ailing elbow.
“Instead of taking a ligament out of my arm, they put a screw in my UCL and braided a wire into the ligament,” Weatherby explained. “After that, I was good to go.”
It wasn’t immediate, but Weatherby’s recovery time was impressive.
He returned to the diamond during the district portion of Brenham’s season in 2019, and became the team’s starting catcher.
Having performed well enough in his abbreviated junior campaign, Weatherby was again tabbed the Cubs starting catcher, and had started 10 of Brenham’s 17 non-district games (traditionally, coaches will take it easy on starters during the non-district portion of a season to get a look at younger players).
The Cubs were playing well with District 19-5A play right around the corner, and owned an 11-6 mark following a double-header sweep of Cedar Ridge on March 13.
But while Brenham was busy adding to its win total, the University Interscholastic league was devising a plan of action to keep Texas students and athletes safe from COVID-19. That plan eventually resulted in the suspension, and ultimately the cancelation of the 2020 spring sports season.
Students statewide were also sent home, as schools began utilizing online learning plans to replace in-class learning.
“It’s a bummer, really,” Weatherby said. “That’s why I got the surgery, so I could play again, finish things out at Brenham and go play college ball somewhere. Now I’m stuck here like, ‘Well, crap.’
“I feel like I’ve been cheated. I did all of that work to have this season go the way I wanted to, and then it just didn’t.”
Weatherby has spent his free time away from school doing his own college recruiting. While he’s garnered help from his summer coaches at The Batter’s Box, a Brenham-based baseball and softball organization, Weatherby has mostly taken a DIY approach to the process.
He’s contacted coaches by phone and through email, and so far has spoken with Texas College (Tyler) and Wiley College (Marshall). He’s also posted highlight videos on his social media accounts, hoping a coach will stumble across his tape and like what he sees enough to offer Weatherby a shot.
“I’m not ready to hang it up; at least not this way,” Weatherby said. “But if this is it, I guess I’ll have to deal with it and move on. Maybe I can find some intramural stuff and that’ll suffice.”
Though he’s exhausting all avenues in an effort to keep his baseball career intact, Weatherby recognizes time and circumstance as enemies.
He’s already preparing to attend Blinn in the fall, one piece of evidence that suggests Weatherby’s optimism for an extended baseball run is fading. He also flirted with the idea of playing summer ball through The Batter’s Box – another outlet which could garner a recruiter’s attention – but because of COVID-19, that option may be unavailable.
In the end, Weatherby may have to say goodbye to another foundational aspect of his young life.
“When I think about my mom … after a while, only the good memories remain,” he said. “That’s how it’ll be with baseball, too. I’m going to miss being behind the plate catching for all of our guys, watching them work and get guys out. I’m going to miss how much fun it was just to be a part of that battery.
“But I’ll always have the good memories.”
