Five members from the Brenham High School cross country program competed at the Temple Invitation on Friday in Temple.
Cubettes senior Madison Coskey paced the girls squad with an eighth-place time of 19 minutes, 34 seconds, which also earned the fourth-year runner medalist status. Behind Coskey was Madeline Zschech, who crossed the finish line in 23:58.40 for 40th place.
