Former Blinn College baseball coach Kyle Van Hook is being inducted into the Texas Scouts Association Hall of Fame. The Texas Scouts Association is an organization comprised of scouts in Texas from all 30 Major League teams.
Van Hook was the head baseball coach at Blinn from 1991-98. While at Blinn, the Buccaneers won more than 300 games and went to the NJCAA World Series in 1992. They had several players go on to four-year universities and numerous players were drafted by Major League ball clubs. Three of those players reached the major leagues.
