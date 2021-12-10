Brenham native and former Cub Austin Schlottmann, an offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos, is participating in this years’ “My Cause, My Cleats” auction in support of Adam’s Angels Ministry and Special Olympics Texas — Brenham.
This is Schlottmann’s third year of participating in the auction, which opened for bidding on Wednesday, Dec.8 and will close at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 18. Schlottmann wore the custom cleats during practices and the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 5; they are also signed by him.
