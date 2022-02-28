Former Brenham softball player Kelly Jurden broke the Texas Lutheran University record for scored runs on Friday with 182 runs scored.
Jurden, a senior at TLU, scored the opening run the first inning of a 20-0 blowout against Babson at Ed Kruse Stadium to set the new record on a steal of home. The previous record was set in 2015. No. 3 TLU won the second game of the doubleheader 1-0.
