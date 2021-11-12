Trinity linebacker Caleb Harmel, a former Burton High School quarterback, was named the SAA Player of the Week and to the D3football.com Team of the week after tallying a game-high 11 tackles against Birmingham-Southern on Nov. 6.
Trinity linebacker Caleb Harmel (right) makes a tackle. Harmel, a former Burton High School quarterback was named the SAA Player of the Week and to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Photo courtesy of Michelle Messex
Trinity linebacker Caleb Harmel, a former Burton High School quarterback, was named the SAA Player of the Week and to the D3football.com Team of the week after tallying a game-high 11 tackles against Birmingham-Southern on Nov. 6.
Trinity University linebacker Caleb Harmel, a former Burton High School quarterback, was named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week after leading with a game-high 11 tackles in a win 28-27 win over Birmingham-Southern College.
A junior at Trinity, Harmel also tallied a sack and 2.5 total tackles for loss in the bout. The victory helped secured the 2021 Southern Athletic Association Championship, giving the Tigers their first playoff appearance since 2011.
