Four Blinn College men’s basketball players received Region XIV Conference honors after leading the Buccaneers to a 23-10 record and a second-place finish in the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament this past season.
Sophomores Tristan Ikpe (Deer Park) and AJ Rainey (Gray, La.) were named first-team all-region, Azariah Seay (Montgomery, Ala.) was named second-team all-region, and Pedro Castro (Fort Worth) was named an honorable mention.
“Tristan, AJ, Azariah and Pedro played a big role in this year’s success. They deserve to be recognized with these honors,” said Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher. “Our team put it all together in the region tournament and these four guys helped lead the way to the championship game.”
Ikpe was the Buccaneers’ leading scorer and rebounder with 17.3 points and 10.4 boards per game. He ranked second in the nation with 344 total rebounds to break Blinn’s single-season rebound record. Ikpe also broke Blinn’s career rebound record with 877 in two seasons. He led Blinn with 22 double-doubles and scored a season-high 37 points against Angelina College on Feb. 26. Ikpe is committed to Sam Houston State University.
Rainey averaged 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He led the team with 1.2 steals and shared the assists lead (with Castro) with 3.6. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he totaled 761 points and 193 rebounds.
Seay tied for second on the team with 13.5 points to go with 2.6 boards. He totaled 405 points and 77 rebounds in his lone season with the Buccaneers.
Castro averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. He led the Buccaneers with 1.5 blocks. He totaled 356 points and 208 rebounds in his only season with the Bucs.
Ikpe and Seay also earned Region XIV all-tournament honors. Ikpe posted 60 points and 29 rebounds, while Seay totaled 63 points and seven rebounds in three postseason games.
In addition to finishing the season with a 23-10 overall record, the Buccaneers posted an 11-8 region record. They eliminated Coastal Bend College and Jacksonville College in the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament before falling to Angelina College in the title game.
