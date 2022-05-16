Blinn College softball players Keely Castillo, Chandler Talbot, Kayla Wallace, and Teagan Whitley were honored as Region XIV All-South Conference selections, as announced by the region this week.
Castillo, a sophomore infielder from Richmond, Texas, was named to All-South Conference first team. Castillo played in all 51 of Blinn’s games this season and hit 3.40 with seven home runs and a team-high 54 RBIS. She also smacked 14 doubles, two triples, and scored 31 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.