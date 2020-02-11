The Blinn College men’s basketball team fell to Jacksonville College, 91-90, in a Region XIV South Zone bout Saturday night in Jacksonville
The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 16-9 overall and 6-8 in Region XIV South Zone play.
Updated: February 11, 2020 @ 10:23 pm
