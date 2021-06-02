Burton’s Chet Fritsch (left) stands next to his horse Lotto and team roping partner, Blane Warnken. Fritsch will compete Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals on June 6 through June 12 in Abilene.
Burton’s Chet Fritsch (right) competes in the team roping event to quality for the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals on June 6 through June 12 in Abilene.
Courtesy Photo
Burton’s Chet Fritsch (left) stands next to his horse Lotto and team roping partner, Blane Warnken. Fritsch will compete Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals on June 6 through June 12 in Abilene.
BURTON — Chet Fritsch, a Burton native, will be traveling to Abilene this week, where he will compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals beginning Sunday and ending Saturday, June 12.
Fritsch, a 16-year-old sophomore at Burton High School and a THSRA Region VI member, will be competing on the state level in the team roping event. Fritsch will be heeling for his heading partner, Blane Warnken, of Schulenburg. Fritsch is the son of Bubba and Angie Fritsch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.