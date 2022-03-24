The Blinn College baseball team fell to Galveston College 17-5 in seven innings in Region XIV South play Wednesday at Fireman’s Park.
Trailing 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Blinn rallied behind a three-run home run from Dave Wilson to close within two runs. From there, however, the Whitecaps scored three runs in the top of the sixth and seven more in the seventh to pull away for good.
