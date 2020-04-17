Spring has lost its step.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced through a news release Friday afternoon the cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season, including all state championships.
The decision comes one month after all extracurricular activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Greg Abbott made the decision Friday to keep schools closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, and the cancellation of the sports season was expected to follow.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt in the release. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Area athletic directors and coaches voiced disappointment with the heartbreaking end to the year.
“People smarter than us are making decisions for the health of our nation, our state and our community,” Brenham High School athletic director Eliot Allen told The Banner-Press. “But it’s disheartening. Coaches and athletes have worked so hard to get to this point, and to not get to finish this season, I’m extremely heartbroken for them.”
Although most signs pointed to Friday’s outcome, Allen said there was no shortage of optimism throughout the athletics community.
“I think we all kind of kept hope that number one: Everyone would be safe and healthy,” he said. “ ... and number two: We hoped we would get a chance to compete get to compete. But you could kind of see the storm on the horizon.”
Now that that storm has reached Washington County, area coaches their athletes are being forced to take shelter.
“I feel terrible for all of our kids and our staff, and all sports all around,” said third-year Brenham High School head softball coach Katie Roberts. “But I feel especially bad for the seniors who are never going to play again. That’s where it really hits me hard as a coach. Not getting to coach them again, no practice, nothing … that really sucks, to put it bluntly.
“Our younger kids will come out and wear a green uniform and battle again, and these senior kids won’t get a chance to do that again, and that’s really sad.”
Roberts’ team hadn’t seen the field since March 7, and was schedule to resume District 19-5A play against College Station on March 14, but the UIL paused all spring activities one day prior.
“We did get a little bit of our season in, but especially for our freshmen who haven’t been through a district season like ours, that’s unfortunate,” Roberts added. “The trials and tribulations that come with a district season … and our district is a tough one; I really did want them to experience that and grow. But that’s just not going to be the case this year.”
Burton High School athletic director Jason Hodde, who also coaches the Panthers’ varsity football team, believes Friday’s decision was inevitable since the initial shutdown.
“I think everybody in the school business was prepared for this, no doubt,” he said. “Our safety and health are two of the most important things that we have, so I totally respect the decision of the UIL, our president and our governor.”
As expected as it may have been for Hodde, he says there’s no denying the longterm impact the cancellation is likely to have on athletes.
“It’s a tough time for everybody who’s involved in an extracurricular activity,” he continued. “Just for everybody involved in school, to be honest with you.
“What you have to understand is that school is more than an academic environment. You have social activities and extracurricular activities which are an extension of the classroom. And our teachers, coaches and students really look forward to those and count on those. Losing all of that is hard for everybody, and the reality of this situation has finally set in for our athletes, and our students in general.”
