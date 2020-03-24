Touted for his next-level catching ability, Danny Gray is suddenly in the mood to do anything but.
The Blinn College sophomore, star wide receiver and Dallas suburb native (Forney) has found himself on lockdown after his hometown recently issued a shelter-in-place order until April 8.
The order, which is just one of many issued across Texas and other parts of the United States, limits where and why residents can leave their homes as efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus ramp up.
That leaves Gray, who hasn’t been on Blinn’s Brenham campus since the college released its students for spring break March 6, to finish his associates degree online.
“The online stuff, it’s all really familiar to me because I’ve taken online classes before, so it’s been an easy process,” Gray said. “All you’ve got to do is take care of your work, get it turned in on time and get it done.”
While Gray is just one of thousands of students across the country finishing the semester on the web, he has added incentive to take his final weeks of junior college seriously.
According to 247sports.com, Gray will leave junior college as the second-ranked wideout in JUCO football. After totaling 1,286 yards on 69 receptions with 14 touchdowns during his two-year JUCO stint, Gray will play for Division I Southern Methodist University next fall on a full-ride scholarship.
The question now is if Gray will make it to Fort Worth next fall, as most health officials are facing a myriad of unanswered questions in regards to how long the coronavirus outbreak will last.
“I haven’t even been worried about that,” Gray admitted. “I hope it blows over. It shouldn’t take that long; at least I hope not. I don’t even want to think about that.
“We’re just going to leave that to the man upstairs.”
Upstairs is where Gray has been spending much of his quarantine time. The 20-year-old said he’s been spending time on the second floor of his home working out under self-made routines. When he’s not working up a sweat, he said he’s taking advantage of the extra time at home to catch up with his teammates, relax and spend time with his family.
“I’m just kicking back with my feet up and watching some TV’s or playing some video games with my little bros,” Gray said. “I’m just looking at this as a time to get good with the family, talk with the family and relax.”
Gray said he wasn’t sure how serious the coronavirus truly was until Blinn made the decision to extend its spring break before ultimately shifting to online courses.
“At first I was kinda like ‘this sounds like the flu,’” he admitted. “I didn’t really take it seriously at first, but my family did. So we stayed cooped up in the house, and stocked up on groceries.”
Gray has since stayed up to date on news breaks and local announcements, and eventually changed his view.
“At one point it was finally like, ‘Yea this is serious,’” he said.
Now a firm believer that self-quarantine is in everyone’s best interest, Gray said he and his family are praying everyone is staying safe.
“There’s no fear here because as long as we stay in quarantine everything is going to be straight,” he said. “You just have to separate yourself for a little bit. That’s how I look at.
“I just pray everyone stays inside, stays safe and stays in quarantine and lets this thing pass.”
