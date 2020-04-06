At least she’ll have a story for her kids.
That’s one of the few silver linings Brenham High School junior Jenna Hardy is taking away from the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
As she continues to hold onto hope that coronavirus will cease its spread in the United States just in time for the University Interscholastic League to salvage the spring athletics season, the young softball/volleyball player is staying busy with home life and a part-time job while also trying to keep things in perspective.
“We are making history right now,” Hardy said. “I know my kids will ask me about this one day and I’ll be able to tell them all about it. It’s crazy.”
Hardy admitted that when the effects of COVID-19 first began spreading in the U.S. — the initial blow came in the form of the NCAA canceling its national championship basketball tournaments — she failed to realize how serious the virus was.
“I don’t think anybody really understood how crazy things were going to get,” she said. “When this first happened and our spring break got extended, I thought, ‘This is a nice little break, but it’ll end soon.’ I didn’t understand that this was going to be such a big deal.
“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that this was going to happen, my thought would’ve been, ‘Oh, wow, great, I don’t have to go to school.’ But now I look at the bigger picture and realize it’s devastating to our softball season and our academics, and it’s hurting a lot of people.”
Like students and athletes of all ages across the globe, Hardy has been forced to sit at home while the world’s health officials attempt to quell the virus.
In the meantime, Hardy, a second-year varsity catcher for the Cubettes, is doing her best to adapt to Brenham ISD’s online learning plan while keeping her fingers crossed.
“For me personally, I have one more year of athletics ahead of me, but if the season doesn’t get restarted, my heart is going to hurt for our seniors who are ending their last season this way,” she said. “That scares me to think about.”
The Cubettes were in the midst of a rough start to the year, having gone just 5-15 through tournament play, non-district tilts and one District 19-5A ballgame. But Hardy believes the young squad had finished taking its lumps, and was prepared to turn things around in district play.
In terms of her own play, Hardy was setting an example at the plate with a .375 batting average (second best on the team) with 14 RBIs, four doubles and a pair of triples.
“I was really looking forward to this season and being able to rebuild,” said Hardy. “We’re a really young team, and I was really looking forward to this season and being able to rebuild.
“The young players really started to step up and fill their roles, and if we lose the rest of this season, that’s a big hit. We won’t have time to start next year the way we started this year.”
With her entire team benched, Brenham head coach Katie Roberts has been keeping in touch with the Cubettes through video calls and emails, while also sending her players home workouts to stay prepared should the season find second life next month.
Brenham ISD is closed indefinitely, but early May is still the tentative restart date for schools and sports across the state.
While she waits, Hardy is focused on her AP classes as she prepares for three upcoming AP tests, although, she’ll tell you it isn’t always easy.
“I have to stay more disciplined now, and it is tougher,” Hardy said of learning from home. “Every morning I wake up, I have the choice of Netflix or homework; more times than not I lean toward Netflix, but I pick out chunks of work to complete each day to meet deadlines.”
Hardy is not alone in her struggle. Senior teammate Karleigh Flisowski recently shared with The Banner-Press a similar battle she has with the streaming service and her studies. If the two have exchanged strategies on how to fend off their daily distractions, they’ve had to do so from afar.
Hardy said she and her teammates and friends have kept in contact via text messages, FaceTime and videos through the mobile application TikTok. It’ll do for now, she said, but quickly shared a sentiment even she couldn’t believe she was saying.
“I never thought I’d say this, but I do miss school and the daily routine in my life,” she said. “I miss seeing my friends every day and being in class.
“One thing I have learned from all this is not to take anything for granted. You don’t realize how quickly things can be taken from you, and that maybe it’s good sometimes to just slow to down, spend some quality time with family and enjoy the things around you a little more. I’ll be doing a lot more of that in the future.”
With some extra time on her hands, Hardy spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, softball, volleyball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of softball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I was first introduced to softball when I was five or six years old. I started playing tee-ball and later played for our select team in Brenham: The Flyers. Everything about the game made me fall in love. I loved going up to bat and making the exciting plays. I also grew up being coached by my dad, which made me love playing even more.
How has the game of softball/playing for Brenham/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
Playing sports for Brenham has shaped me into the leader I am today. It has taught me to be the one to step up when things aren’t getting done. Playing sports here has also taught me to hold myself to a higher standard because I am playing for something much bigger than myself.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
The proudest moment I have had in my sports career was getting the winning kill (for the Brenham volleyball team) against Magnolia West that sent us to playoffs in 2018. That boosted my confidence as an athlete and showed me that I can handle high-pressure situations in both volleyball and softball.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I realize how serious the coronavirus is and it is scary. It really hit home once I started seeing the cases here in Washington County. Times are so uncertain right now. If this crisis has taught me anything, it is to not take things for granted because you never know when it can all be taken away from you.
What are you missing most right now?
I miss hanging out with all my friends and just having a good laugh. I miss my teammates and am sad that I don’t have the rest of the season to make memories with them. Texting and face timing just isn’t the same as seeing them in person.
