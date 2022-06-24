The Blinn College District has named Dusty Hart the new head coach of its legendary baseball program.
Hart comes to Blinn with more than 20 seasons of collegiate coaching experience, including the previous 16 seasons in which he served as head coach at Grayson College (Denison, Texas). During his head coaching career, Hart has compiled an impressive 623-280 record, which includes the 2008 NJCAA Junior College World Series championship. In 2008, Hart was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year, American Baseball Coaches Association Junior College Coach of the Year, and Diamond Baseball Coach of the Year, as well as the JUCO World Series Coach of the Tournament. Hart is a seven-time Region V North Coach of the Year and a two-time Southwest District Coach of the Year.
