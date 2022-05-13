The Brenham High School boys track team competed at the UIL 5A state championship meet on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
Senior Eric Hemphill earned four points for the Cubs after ending his high school season with a fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash. Hemphill had a time of 48.19 seconds. The 4x400 relay team did not finish the race due to an injury.
