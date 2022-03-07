The Brenham High School track and field teams competed at the Texas A&M University Bluebonnet Relays on Friday and Saturday.
Eric Hemphill led the Cubs with a second place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 46.86 seconds. He set a new school record and personal best after holding the previous record of 47.45 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.