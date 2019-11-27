Brenham junior Mauricio Chandler (front) drives to the basket past La Grange’s Dawson Loehr during a non-district basketball game Monday at Brenham High School. Chandler finished with 10 points. Chandler scored seven points against Lake Creek on Tuesday.
Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (20) returns a kickoff during a Class 5A Division II area round playoff game against Alice last Friday night at Jerry Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. Hemphill, a sophomore cornerback, has five interceptions, one forced fumble and a kickoff return for a touchdown for the 10-2 Cubs.
Brenham junior Mauricio Chandler (front) drives to the basket past La Grange’s Dawson Loehr during a non-district basketball game Monday at Brenham High School. Chandler finished with 10 points. Chandler scored seven points against Lake Creek on Tuesday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham offensive lineman Keaton Altman (73) looks to block Leander Glenn’s Oscar Noriega (31) during a District 13-5A football game here Nov. 1 at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (20) returns a kickoff during a Class 5A Division II area round playoff game against Alice last Friday night at Jerry Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. Hemphill, a sophomore cornerback, has five interceptions, one forced fumble and a kickoff return for a touchdown for the 10-2 Cubs.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Round Top-Carmine’s Brooke Schobel digs a ball during a Class 1A state semifinal volleyball match against Water Valley last Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.