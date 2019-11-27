The Brenham High School boys basketball team dropped a non-district road tilt Tuesday night at Lake Creek in Montgomery.

Lake Creek’s Hudson Boyd scored 15 points, Pierce Spencer added 12 and the Lions pulled away from the Cubs in the second half for a 48-36 victory.

