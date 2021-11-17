Burton head coach Jason Hodde

Burton head coach Jason Hodde celebrates with the team after Jermiah Hudgen scored on a 20-yard fumble return during the Panthers’ season opener against Holland on Aug. 27 at Panther Stadium.

 Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file

Burton head football coach Jason Hodde was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Week for Class 2A following the Panthers bi-district victory over Christoval on Nov. 11.

The Panthers came back after trailing the matchup to win 30-29 as senior quarterback Ryan Roehling threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Carson Lauter and then the 2-point conversion to junior wide receiver Pierson Spies in the last 21 seconds of the game.

