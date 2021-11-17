Burton head football coach Jason Hodde was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Week for Class 2A following the Panthers bi-district victory over Christoval on Nov. 11.
The Panthers came back after trailing the matchup to win 30-29 as senior quarterback Ryan Roehling threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Carson Lauter and then the 2-point conversion to junior wide receiver Pierson Spies in the last 21 seconds of the game.
