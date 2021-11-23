Although the Burton High School volleyball season ended in the area playoff round, it had a successful district season as 11 players were named to the District 26-2A all-district and academic all-district teams.
Senior Allie Hohlt was named offensive most valuable player and seniors Michaela Wilke was named the defensive most valuable player. Hohlt, finished with a team-high 133 kills for the 26-2A season while also tallying 108 digs, eight aces, 19 blocks and two assists. Wilke led the Lady Panthers with 274 digs and had 13 kills, 74 aces and 37 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.