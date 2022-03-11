Blinn head coach Jeff Jenkins was named the Region XIC Coach of the Year after leading the Bucs to a 28-4 record. Blinn also shared it first conference championship and won the region tournament title.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn's Tiffany Tullis shoots a basket during a Region XIV matchup against Tyler Junior College on Feb. 26 at the Kruse Center.
The 17th-ranked Blinn College women’s basketball team has raked in Region XIV awards ahead of its appearance in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship tournament.
Head coach Jeff Jenkins, in his 20th season with Blinn, has been named the Region XIV Coach of the Year after leading the Buccaneers to a 28-4 record, their first conference championship (shared with Trinity Valley Community College), and the region tournament title.
