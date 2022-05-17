Texas Lutheran University outfielder and former Brenham Cubette, Kelly Jurden, was named to the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division-III All-West Region Team following her senior season.
She was joined by five other teammates on the all-region team. Jurden, senior Sarah Metzer, and sophomore Ashlyn Strother were all selected for the All-Region First Team; while senior Casey Martin and sophomore Sydney Ouellette received All-Region Second Team honors while freshman Faith Hernandez earned Third Team All-Region honors.
