Former Brenham High School softball player Kelly Jurden, seen here during her senior campaign in 2017, is Texas Lutheran University’s new all-time stolen base leader after swiping two bags against the University of Dallas on April 9.
Kelly Jurden, a Brenham High School graduate and former Cubette softball player, was named to the Academic All-District 8 First Team for NCAA Division III Softball.
Jurden, an outfielder and graduate student at Texas Lutheran University, and four other softball players set the school’s record for most student-athletes to receive the accolade. Jurden, pitchers Sydney Ouellete and Ashlyn Strother, catcher Sarah Metzer and first baseman Haley Padilla advance to the Academic All-American ballot which will be announced in late July.
