Burton High School sophomore Lieshia Aguilar (facing forward) spikes the ball past the outstretched arms of teammate Brianna Torres during a drill at the Lady Panthers' first practice of the new season Monday morning in Burton.
Burton High School head volleyball coach Katie Kieke (center) gives her players directions during the Lady Panthers’ first practice of the new season Monday morning in Burton.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Burton High School junior Michaela Wilke (right) sets the ball during a drill as teammate Allie Hohlt looks on during the Lady Panthers’ first practice of the new season Monday morning in Burton.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
BURTON — Although her Lady Panthers are scheduled to take the court for the first time on Aug. 18, third-year Burton High School volleyball coach Katie Kieke understands there’s a pandemic going on, and is actively appreciating each day her team’s season remains intact.
“We’re excited to be here and we’re excited to get the season started,” the coach said. “We’re really focusing on taking it day-by-day and just showing up and giving it the best that we can because we don’t know when things could get shut down again.
