BURTON — The Burton High School girls basketball team struggled to gain any momentum during its District 26-2A matchup against Mumford and fell 38-13 on Tuesday night at Burton High School.
“We didn’t really play together,” Burton head coach Chris Taplin told The Banner-Press. “Plays weren’t called and players weren’t getting to their assignments so we never could all really get on the same page offensively to get the shots that we are used to getting. On the defensive end, we didn’t rotate as well and so they were able to get the ball around and get the looks they wanted.”
