After trailing for four innings, Normangee rallied in the final three for an 11-2 District 26-2A victory over the Burton High School softball team on Friday night at Burton High School.
The Lady Panthers (8-12, 4-4) scored the first run of the game when Allie Biggs took home on an error in the bottom of the first inning. Michaela Wilke hit a hard ground ball for an RBI double in the third for Burton to hold a 2-0 lead.
