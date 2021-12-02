The Burton High School girls basketball team won a non-district bout against Dime Box, 48-40, on Tuesday in Dime Box.
Lady Panther sophomore Tiara Burns led the team with 16 points followed by Abigail Lamson with 14 points. Sophomore Ciara Burn contributed with nine points.
