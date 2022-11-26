Playing its first home game last Monday, the Blinn College women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten by beating Temple College 108-79 at the Kruse Center.
Blinn (7-0) led Temple College 25-19 after the first quarter but then just turned it on in the second period starting with a 3-pointer from sophomore Crystal Smith. That started an 8-0 run as the Lady Bucs outscored the visitors 30-18 to lead 55-36 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.