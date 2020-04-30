Megan Lampe had just reached a personal low.
Then, COVID-19 brought her even lower.
After firing a career-best 76 (it was her first-ever trip into the 70s) during the Waller Tournament on March 3 at the Mustang Cat Golf Course at Sand Hill Farm in Waller, the Brenham High School senior watched her season dissolve amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“I literally put together my best tournament ever,” the 18-year-old Cubette golfer said. “... and then it was pretty much over after that.”
In just 10 days following her strong outing, the coronavirus outbreak began a furious spread throughout the United States, and was beginning to gain ground throughout Texas. By March 13, the University Interscholastic League, the governing body for Texas public school athletics and activities, paused all spring sports and events.
While most athletes across the state remained optimistic that a condensed season would resume some time in May, those hopes were dashed on April 17 when Gov. Greg Abbott permanently ended in-person learning for the rest of the school year, followed by a UIL decision to cancel the remainder of its spring activities as well.
“You go from playing all the time to not playing at all,” Lampe said. “But we saw Gov. Abbott’s speech and kind of knew what was coming next, unfortunately; and then the UIL decision came out and (Brenham head golf) coach (Earl) Hathaway sent us a text to confirm the end of our season and that we needed to turn in our uniforms.
“It was really, really disappointing.”
The premature end to her golfing career is especially crushing, Lampe said, when you consider how new she was to the game.
The fourth-year competitor didn’t pick up a club until Brenham’s spring golf season, but four years later, she was hitting her stride just weeks before district and regional play, and she believes big things were coming for both herself and the Cubettes’ varsity squad.
“It’s not just me … I think as a team we had a shot to do big things,” she said. “I think we could’ve made it to regionals, for sure.
“But now we’ll never get that chance; we’ll never have a chance to show out and show everybody what we can do. It’s heartbreaking.”
For Lampe, disappointment didn’t end on the links.
Like the rest of her senior classmates, Lampe is eagerly awaiting Brenham ISD’s decision on a graduation ceremony. Brenham High School Principal Joe Chandler released a video on Twitter last week explaining some tentative dates and plans the district has for the seniors’ big moment, and those dates are actively being discussed. BISD is also hoping to put together a prom as Texas begins re-opening and relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines under Gov. Abbott’s instruction.
“That’s the big thing for me,” Lampe explained. “… just having all of those lasts and those memories. Daisy Chain, prom, graduation … these are important things for me and I think everyone else.
“I know it’s very frustrating for all of us. Everyone else— all of the graduating classes before us and after us, they get to experience these things and we’re possibly being left out. It just hurts.”
What the future holds in terms of a proper high school send of it still to be seen, but in the meantime, Lampe is staying busy and planning for her future.
The teenager spends her time completing her online coursework (BISD shifted to online instruction following its campus shutdown last month), while also working a few days a week between two jobs. She waits tables for Sealand Seafood and Steak Restaurant here (although she’s currently working the establishment’s to-go service), while also maintaining part-time work at the Brenham Municipal Airport.
“I’m just trying to stay busy,” Lampe continued. “When I’m not working I’m at home doing homework, cooking, painting or just playing with my brothers. It can get pretty boring at times, so I just have to find ways to keep myself busy.”
Lampe plans to stay pretty busy in the fall.
The future Brenham alumnus has been accepted into Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, where she hopes to earn a business degree before finding work as a certified public accountant. She might also be the owner of her own company.
“That’s the plan right now,” she added. “That’s what’s next. I just wish I could finish up the rest of what we’re supposed to have right now. But, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
