The Washington County 9-year-old baseball team advanced in the all-star tournament after an 11-3 win over Burleson Saturday in Bellville in five innings.

Burleson led after scoring two runs in the first before Washington County responded in the bottom of the frame with RBI singles from Will Hefferly and Hudson Frank.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.