The Washington County Little League 8-year-old machine pitch softball team is pictured (from left): Victoria Jankowski, Audrey Dismukes, Molly Felder, Lilly Collier, Charley Eberly, McCrae Wade, Brylie Mund, Kori Boeker, Olivia Fuchs, Kinsley Wallace, Caroline Roznovsky and Grace Campbell. The team would like to thank the generous donors for their support: Outsiders Mud Crew, LLC, T-N-T Car Wash, LLC, Felder’s Buy-N-Bye, Collier Construction, Grandparents of Kinsley Wallace, Grandparents of Lilly Collier, Texas Farm Credit, WCTractor and Mund Livestock. Washington County continues their play with a matchup against Sealy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in La Grange.
Washington County 9U's Haydon Huff delivers a pitch during an all-star tournament matchup against Sealy on Friday at Industry.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County 9U’s Hudson Frank looks to connect with a pitch during an all-star tournament matchup against Sealy on Friday at Industry.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Courtesy Photo
Washington County’s first baseman Lilly Collier (right) throws to pitcher Kori Boeker during an all-star tournament pool play matchup against LaGrange on Wednesday in LaGrange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County's Kinsley Wallace connects with a pitch during an all-star tournament pool play matchup against LaGrange on Wednesday in LaGrange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County's Molly Felder connects with a pitch during an all-star tournament pool play matchup against LaGrange on Wednesday in LaGrange.
