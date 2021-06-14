Landry Mendoza led the Washington County Little League All-Star Intermediate team on the mound in a 6-0 shutout of Columbus on Saturday here at Linda Anderson park.
Mendoza totaled 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits and one walk. He also contributed on offense with two RBI, a triple, one hit and one run. Owen Finke led the offense with four runs on one hit, two walks and one RBI.
