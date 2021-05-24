It was a tough loss for the Indiana Fever on Friday evening as they fell to the Atlanta Dream, 83-79, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. However, one of the bright spots of the game was center Teaira McCowan, who recorded her 500th career rebound, making her the fastest in franchise history and tying her for eighth fastest in WNBA history.
Drafted third overall by the Fever in the 2019 WNBA Draft, McCowan is no stranger to making Fever history. In her rookie season she set the Fever record for most rebounds in a season with 305 total during her rookie campaign. By the end of her rookie season with 11 double-doubles, just shy of Tamika Catchings’ rookie record of 12 in 2002.
