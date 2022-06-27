The Washington County Minor baseball all stars pose with the District 13 Championship banner Friday evening after beating Bellville 11-1. Team members are Austin Smith, Ayden Cunningham, Blaine Carmeans, Bradley Nowicki, Callen Schulte, Haydon Huff, Hudson Frank, Jackson Burch, Lane Damron, Levi Duran, Tyler Hecker, Wes Warschak and Will Hefferly. Head Coach is Steven Smith, and assistant coaches are Andy Hefferly and Brandon Schulte.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Washington County Minor baseball third baseman Callen Schulte reaches down to tag the runner Friday night in the district championship game against Bellville at Linda Anderson Park.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Washington County Minor baseball player Jackson Burch races to first base to beat the throw Friday night in the district championship game at Linda Anderson Park.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Washington County Minor baseball player Wes Warschak slides into home plate as he beats the throw Friday night in the district championship game against Bellville at Linda Anderson Park.
A trio of Washington County Little League All-Star teams played in the championship rounds of their respective tournaments.
All three teams were in action Friday night. The minor softball team faced Columbus in Caldwell, while the minor baseball team met Bellville in Brenham, and the major baseball team battled it out with Columbus in Bellville.
