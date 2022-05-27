Brenham batter Rylan Wooten walks back to the dugout after being called out on strikes to end Game 2 of the region semifinal matchup against Friendswood Thursday evening at Cy-Falls High School. The 2-0 loss ended the Cubs season.
Brenham center fielder Lane Sparks throw the bass towards first base to complete a double play to end an inning against Friendswood in Game 2 of the region semifinal matchup Thursday evening at Cy-Falls High School.
Brenham pitcher Blane Bolcerek delivers a pitch to a Friendswood’s Dylan Maxcey Thursday during Game Two of their Class 5A region semifinal between the Cubs and Mustangs.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Gunner Gee consoles teammate Brayden Derkowski following Brenham’s Game 2 loss to Friendswood in their region semifinal matchup Thursday evening at Cy-Falls High School.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brayden Derkowski sits in front of the Brenham dugout following the Cubs Game 2 loss to Friendswood in their region semifinal matchup Thursday evening at Cy-Falls High School.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham coaches and players look on from the dugout during Game 2 of the region semifinal matchup against Friendswood Thursday evening at Cy-Falls High School.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
