Third-ranked Tyler Junior College posted a 3-1 win over the Blinn College men’s soccer team Wednesday here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park.
Tyler took a 1-0 lead and added another goal before the end of the first half. Blinn midfielder Marco Rodriguez Jr. chipped in a goal to pull the Bucs back within one in the Region XIV matchup on an assist from forward Marco Del Vecchio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.