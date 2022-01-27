The No. 19 Blinn College women’s basketball team fell to No. 10 Tyler Junior College in a Region XIV Conference thriller Wednesday night in Tyler, dropping an 88-80 decision in a battle of the league’s top teams.
“The effort was good tonight, but our defense has to get better in order for us to beat good Region XIV teams in February,” Blinn head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “I will give Tyler credit, their players made plays offensively in the fourth quarter.”
