The No. 19 Blinn College volleyball team lost to No. 18 Panola College, 25-13, 27-25, 25-22, in the Region XIV Tournament at the Tyler Junior College Wagstaff Gym on Friday in Tyler.
Three Buccaneers recorded double-digit digs as Chloe Mullins led with 14, Tatum Smidovec posted 11 and Giulia Hortelan tallied 10. Hortelan was also strong on offense, recording 11 kills. Essence Clerkley led Blinn with 13 kills and three blocks. Jenni Liu led with 21 assists and Kaitlyn Pollard recorded 12.
