Blinn College’s Brock Landis (7) looks to throw the ball during a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game against Tyler on Aug. 31 here at Cub Stadium. Landis was limited to just 133 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions during Blinn’s 42-7 loss to Kilgore on Saturday.
Blinn College wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson hauls in a catch before scoring a touchdown as Cisco’s Jomond Foster dives at his feet during a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game here Oct. 12 at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Blinn’s playoff aspirations were already dim ahead of Saturday, and now things have gotten a litter darker.
Needing a win to keep their fading Southwest Junior College Football Conference postseason hopes alive, the Buccaneers are now in danger of being left on the outside looking in after suffering a 49-7 road loss to No. 5 Kilgore.
