After a while, it seemed like the only thing Blinn could do was stand and watch.

The Buccaneers played a solid first half of basketball Monday night and held a 10-point lead in the second, but No. 14 Panola erupted for 58 points during the final 20 minutes of play, including 10 3-pointers, as the Ponies rallied for a 99-89 Region XIV victory here at the Kruse Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.