Blinn College's Tristan Ikpe elevates for a shot over Panola's Aaron Gedeon (32) as teammate Nic Tata and Panola's Christopher Coley look on during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Blinn College's Tristan Ikpe drives to the basket for a layup in front of Panola's Aaron Gedeon during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Ryan Pollard attempts a hook shot in front of Panola's Aaron Gedeon during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Azariah Seay (5) avoids Panola's Jerrel Kelly as he passes to teammate Nicholas Statz during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's A.J. Rainey (right) tries to score under pressure from Panola's Kelyn Pennie during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's A.J. Rainey (1) shoots a 3-pointer during a Region XIV basketball game against Panola here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Ryan Pollard tries to score in front of Panola's Aaron Gedeon during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Markus Vallien drives to the basket for a layup as Panola's Dominique Jackson (21) defends during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Tristan Ikpe elevates for a shot over Panola's Aaron Gedeon (32) as teammate Nic Tata and Panola's Christopher Coley look on during a Region XIV basketball game here Monday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College head coach Scott Schumacher (center) talks to his players during a timeout in a Region XIV basketball game against Panola here Monday at the Kruse Center.
After a while, it seemed like the only thing Blinn could do was stand and watch.
The Buccaneers played a solid first half of basketball Monday night and held a 10-point lead in the second, but No. 14 Panola erupted for 58 points during the final 20 minutes of play, including 10 3-pointers, as the Ponies rallied for a 99-89 Region XIV victory here at the Kruse Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.