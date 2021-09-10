The Blinn College Athletic Department is converting to online ticket sales to better serve Buccaneer sports fans and provide a smoother, cashless entry point at its home sporting events for the 2021-22 season.
Tickets to Blinn athletic events are available online at www.buccaneersports.com. With ticket sales now online, the process is simple and convenient, assistant athletic director Jake Gordon said.
